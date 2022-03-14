Renault Nissan India Plant Rolls Out 3.5 Million Powertrain Units

The Renault Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai, India achieved a milestone today with the production of its 3.5 millionth powertrain units.

The Renault Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai, India achieved a milestone today with the production of its 3.5 millionth powertrain units. Since engine production began in 2010, the plant has manufactured 2.3 million engines and 1.2 million gearboxes.

The landmark unit was a HRA0 TURBO engine – known for its efficiency and responsiveness – and available in the Nissan Magnite.

Powertrain production at Chennai created history within the Indian automotive sector when the Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) team rolled out 1 lakh engines in just 14 months. The plant went on to produce 1 million engines within six years.

“At Nissan, we have spent 89 years building cars that reflect the qualities of stability and powerfulness that the brand is built on. The successful production of 3.5 million powertrain units at RNAIPL is a testament to our Chennai workforce and superior Japanese engineering and technology for high build quality and durability with class-leading premium-ness” said Sinan Ozkok – President of Nissan’s India operations.

On this proud occasion, Biju Balendran, Managing Director, RNAIPL, commented, “The production of 3.5 million engines and gearboxes represents a tremendous achievement for the powertrain team. We at RNAIPL have always valued innovation and research, and this milestone could not have been achieved without the strong leadership and commitment of our team at RNAIPL. We sincerely thank all our employees for their commitment and dedication.”

RNAIPL can produce six engine variants as well as four gearbox types from its powertrain facility. By applying the Alliance’s high manufacturing standards, powertrains from Chennai provide the quality and durability needed in India’s demanding road conditions and climate, as well as a growing number of overseas markets.

Following its success in India, the Nissan Magnite is now exported to 15 countries including South Africa; Indonesia; Nepal; Bhutan; Bangladesh; Sri Lanka; Brunei; Uganda; Kenya; Seychelles; Mozambique; Zambia; Mauritius, Tanzania; Malawi.

The modern HRA0 TURBO engine, available in Magnite, combines the durability needed in a variety of environments, as well as outstanding fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions at 118.5g/km. The engine also provides a new experience of responsive and quicker acceleration, whilst also refining noise, vibration, and harshness through improved powertrain and road noise isolation, resulting in a quieter cabin.

The HRAO TURBO can be paired with a manual 5-speed gearbox or Nissan’s X-TRONIC 5-speed CVT. It borrows “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology from world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R, which reduces resistance inside the engine, cutting weight, improving heat management and combustion to deliver smooth acceleration and efficient fuel use.