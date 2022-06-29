Renault Nissan India conserves 50,000 litres of water daily from sewage decanter facility

Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) plant in Oragadam, Chennai, is now conserving a daily 50,000 litres (50 kilolitres) of water from its sewage treatment plant by using a decanter facility recently installed on its premises. The facility, which separates water from sewage waste, is mitigating water wastage and reducing water demand for RNAIPL’s industrial operations.

The 50 kilolitres conserved are in addition to water savings from RNAIPL’s many water sustainability initiatives implemented at the plant. These initiatives include minimisation of water used per car, recycling, and reuse of plant wastewater, and increase in the use of innovative water sources, which include storage and filtration of storm and rain water through rainwater harvesting ponds. Cumulatively, plant initiatives have enabled RNAIPL to conserve an estimated 5.76 lakh kilo litres of rainwater and 87% of water saved.

In addition, Nissan customers have helped reduce car wash water consumption by 45%, by opting for the company’s advanced foam car wash technique instead of a traditional car wash. The foam wash initiative, a long-run initiative started by Nissan in 2014, has been provided across Nissan service centres nationwide.

Commenting on the initiative, Biju Balendran – MD & CEO, RNAIPL, said, “At RNAIPL, we pride ourselves on our strong history of water sustainability, in India and across the world. Our investments in numerous cost-effective water conservation solutions like the installation of three rainwater harvesting ponds, PRV (pressure reducing valve) installation and treated sewage recycling system underline our commitment to addressing water scarcity. It is a priority of our global Nissan Green Program, which calls for a reduction of water intake at production sites and improving wastewater recycling efficiency.”

RNAIPL has also been engaging with employees and contractors for water conservation awareness through its ISO training program.