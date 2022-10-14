Renault India introduces first 3D Anamorphic experience for Kiger

Renault India has launched its first one of a kind 3D Anamorphic Outdoor Activation in Bengaluru on October 1, giving an experience of Renault Kiger’s sporty design, smart interiors and the multi-sense drive modes.

Renault had earlier executed this exceptional 3D Anamorphic Experience campaign in Chennai and Delhi NCR too. The 3D on-ground anamorphic experience provides an opportunity for prospective customers to virtually experience the Renault Kiger .

The company said, this is the 100 percent conceptualised and developed in India campaign of Renault India which kicked off from October 8-9 and is scheduled to be live for two weeks.

The activation aims at engaging with the customers and potential buyers using immersive visuals and content design which exhibits the sporty product design and emphasises smart interiors & the multi sense drive modes of the Renault KIGER.

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Renault India said, “This contemporary technology driven out of home campaign is a testimony to Renault India’s tech prowess. As an integral part of brand philosophy, we at Renault are consistently seeking conscious and pragmatic innovations within India’s tech dynamic ecosystem at all fronts of the business.”

He added, “The campaign gives our customers a realistic experience of Renault KIGER- a compact SUV offering a strong value proposition in terms of innovative design, smart features, leading safety, quality and performance.”

In September 2022, the total sales figure of Renault cars was 7623 units. Renault Kiger sold 2535 in September 2022 which has resulted in 4.01 percent MoM decline.