Renault India fulfills 8 lakh orders in Indian market

Renault India has achieved a new sales milestone of selling 8 lakh vehicles in the Indian market, and the Renault Kwid remains a large contributor in this number.

Renault India has announced the achievement of a new sales milestone today. The brand has successfully delivered 8 lakh units in the Indian market. The French brand has made commendable progress over time by setting up a manufacturing facility in our country, along with a technology centre and logistics and design centre. These efforts have together helped the brand in successfully delivering 8 lakh vehicles in India.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “We are extremely delighted to have crossed the 8 Lakh sales milestone in India. This has been a phenomenal journey and I would like to thank all our customers, dealers, suppliers, employees, manufacturing & engineering teams for their immense support and belief in the brand. Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. Together with a strong product strategy, Renault has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. All these have scripted Renault’s growth story in India.”

Despite all the challenges that the brand had to face in the recent time, which includes the pandemic, supply-chain issues, chip shortage, and increased cost of raw materials, Renault India has shown consistent growth. In fact, the Indian subsidiary of the brand contributes significantly to the carmaker’s global sales tally as India remains the fifth-largest global market for the brand.

Besides, Renault is expanding its sales and service network to reach more buyers. In total, Renault India has more than 530 sales and service touchpoints. Alongside, more than 250 Workshop on Wheels (WOW) and WOWLite are also available across the country.

With a keen eye on the rural market, the carmaker has also partnered with CSC Grameen eStore to further enhance its reach. Also, it is offering special benefits to farmers on the purchase of a Renault car. Recently, the company has launched its Hindi website to further address the needs of buyers coming from rural environments.