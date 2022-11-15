Renault Group’s industrial metaverse leads to 780 million euro savings

The Renault Group is accelerating its digitalistion with the first industrial Metaverse. According to the company, 100 percent of its production lines are connected (8,500 pieces of equipment), 90 percent of supply flows are constantly monitored and 100 percent of Supply Chain data is hosted in the Renault Group Metaverse, a replica of the physical world controlled in real time.

Engaged in Industry 4.0 since 2016, Renault claims that digital technology has already led to savings of 780 million euro. By 2025, it will enable an additional 320 million euro in various savings, which will be added to 260 million euro savings on inventories, a 60 percent reduction in vehicle delivery time and a 50 percent reduction in the carbon footprint of its vehicle manufacturing, as well as a significant reduction in innovation cycles and a contribution to the 60 percent reduction in warranty costs targeted by the Group.

Jose Vicente de los Mozos, EVP, Industry Group and Head of country Iberia- Renault said, “Every day, a billion points of data are collected within the Renault Group’s industrial sites. The Metaverse provides real-time supervision that increases the agility and adaptability of industrial operations as well as the quality of production and the Supply Chain. Renault Group is becoming a pioneer in the sector.”



The Industrial Metaverse comprises of four dimensions-

-Renault Group has developed a platform to collect mass data which feeds the industrial Metaverse, therefore providing the levers for performance of the production process in real time. This solution is now marketed in partnership with ATOS to other industrial players.

-Physical assets have been modelled into digital twins. Like the factories, the Supply Chain has its own digitised universe.

-The use of digital twins is enriched with supplier data, sales forecasts, quality information, but also exogenous information such as the weather or road traffic, etc., as well as Artificial Intelligence allowing the development of predictive scenarios.

-The acceleration of this digital transformation is enabled by the convergence of advanced technologies needed to run the digital twins and their ecosystem.

Together, these four dimensions constitute a complete, persistent, and real-time industrial Metaverse.

Frederic Vincent, EVP, Information Systems and Digital explained that, “The technological maturity of Renault Group allows the company to reach an important step in its digitalisation and transformation: the control of our data, the choice of advanced technologies, and the expertise of our teams are all levers to accelerate towards a Tech Company.”



Patrice Haettel, VP, Industrial Strategy and Engineering added, “This industrial Metaverse is unique and enables us to activate previously invisible efficiency and performance levers, to the benefit of people and the environment. The management of data at Group level allows us to monitor, for example, the energy consumption of all our industrial and non-industrial sites in detail, and above all to optimise them in real time when a plant is stopped.”