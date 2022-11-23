Renault Group selects KPIT Tech as strategic software scaling partner

Renault Group has selected KPIT Technologies, one of the largest software integration partners for the automotive & mobility industry, as as a strategic software scaling partner for next- generation SDV programs.

This is part of the significant investments and strategic partnerships by the Renault Group to develop an industry-leading SDV platform. The company claims that this platform will drive Renault Group’s global growth over the following decades by delivering unmatched experience to end consumers and unlocking monetisation over the length of vehicle ownership.

Renault Group expects the SDV technology programs to drive value to its roadmap of vehicle production programs that will start from 2026.

KPIT’s global footprint, combined with access to a talent pool and robust training programs, will create the desired scale the program demands according to Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies said, “The power of software from KPIT will unlock electrification, autonomous driving, and connected vehicle experiences that will delight Renault consumers. KPIT will bring competencies at scale, IP, an ecosystem of partnerships, thereby creating long-term value.”

“KPIT is recognized as a leading software integration partner globally with multi-domain software competencies, making them a strategic scaling partner to us. Together, we will develop SDV technology platforms that will help us maintain market leadership,” added Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President – Renault Software Factory, Managing Director – Renault Software Labs