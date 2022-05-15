Renault announces offers and discounts under its Loyalty Program Scheme

Renault has announced new offers and discounts on select variants and models of its cars in May, 2022. The French carmaker has also introduced its new ‘Renault Loyalty Program’ with loyalty cash bonus of Rs 10,000, free 3-year warranty (2 year standard and 1 year extended), free 3 year RSA, and free 3 year AMC amongst other exclusive benefits. The company is offering benefits and offers on the following models:

Triber is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Kwid 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre with no cash discounts, are being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 for 0.8-litre variant and Rs 15,000 for 1.0-litre variant, respectively. Additionally, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 is also available.

Kinger is being offered with a corporate discount of Rs, 10,000.

Duster 2021 make is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, exchange benefits of Rs 50,000, and a corporate discount of Rs, 30,000. Additionally, 10 other Duster loyalty exclusive benefits are available.