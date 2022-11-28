Reise Moto two-wheeler tyres launched in India

Reise Moto, a division of Mahansaria Group has launched what it claims is a premium range of two-wheeler tyres brand christened ‘reise’ in India.

The company has partnered Europe’s Mitas to introduce the the premium two-wheeler tyres that offers off-road capabilities

For Reise Moto, Mahansaria Group has formed a 76:24 jv with Mitas Group and is setting up a 30 acre greenfield manufacturing facility in Saykha, Gujarat. The plant will manufacture performance two-wheeler tyres under the brand name Mitas for European and North American markets and under the brand name Reise for the domestic market in India.

Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder & MD, Reise Moto said, “In today’s highly dynamic Indian two-wheeler space, the key is to serve the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of enthusiasts who expect a lot more from their machines than just commuting. Reise Moto is a result of our ingrained understanding of the Indian tyre industry, with an aim to bridge the gap in the demand for international quality range of tyres for Indian roads.”

Under the reise brand, Reise Moto has launched 26 SKUs in Phase 1 under 6 sub-brands – trailR, tourR, traceR & troopR fo the motorcycles category and tripR and twistR for the scooters category; with an aim to create specialised tyres optimised for purpose-specific performance for each sub-segment in the high-end performance as well as the commuter segments of the two-wheeler industry.

The company claims that the trailR series has been crafted for the true blue off-roader who wants to conquer every imaginable terrain, while the tourR is designed for the relaxed adventurer who wants to munch miles on the go; traceR series are racetrack-inspired sticky road tyres for the corner carvers, and the troopR caters to the commuter segment. In the scooters category, tripR series are touring tyres to cover longer distances – a first-in-segment, and twistR series is for quick spins in and around the city.

All the Reise tyres undergo 182 rigorous assessments, through subjective and objective outdoor testing which are done to validate the product performance by professional test riders.

Paolo Pompei, President, Trelleborg Wheels Systems said, “We are extremely excited about our partnership with the Mahansaria Group, and the journey we plan together. With the best of our European technological expertise and the best practices between the two companies, we have a strong belief in Mahansaria Group to make Reise one of the strong brands in the high-performance market in India, while supporting the continuous growth of our Mitas brand worldwide.”

As part of its strategy, Reise Moto also plans to create specially curated brand experiential initiatives such as the off-road training academy and backcountry trails for two-wheeler ‘touring’ and ‘adventure’ enthusiasts in India.