Register today to attend Express Mobility's Connected Mobility Summit 2022 on August 25

The future of mobility is no doubt ‘connected’. As the cars transition to sophisticated computers on wheels, the digital interface is increasingly playing a key role in the evolution of mobility. In a bid to bring forth the top trends in this context, Financial Express is hosting the second edition of Connected Mobility Summit 2022 in Bengaluru on August 25.

It’s a star studded lineup of guests bringing you the highlights of the current trends, evolving role of connectivity and also a peek into what the future holds. ARAI Director, Dr Reji Mathai will be delivering the inaugural address followed by a Keynote address by Rajinder Singh Sachdeva, COO, VECV and a special address by Dr Seshu Bhagavathula, Director, Volta Trucks.

Discussions through the day have been divided into four key panels and each one graced by a list of top voices and veterans across the auto industry-

Panel 1: Connected vehicles: The future of transportation

The first panel discussion of the day will revolve around opportunities and challenges for the growth of connected mobility. It will also touch upon the need for automotive companies to rethink to attract, retain and reskill staff. The speakers on this panel include

-Tarun Aggarwal, Executive Director – Engineering (ERDEXEV), Maruti Suzuki India

-Anantha Krishnan, Vice President – Smart Cockpit, Stellantis

-Pradeep R, Chief Enterprise Architect & Business Owner – Mobility Solutions, Bosch India

-Praveen Mysore, Technical Director, Dassault Systèmes India

-Vinod Boggarapu, VP – IOT Revenue & Strategic Partnership, Vodafone Idea Ltd



Ashim Sharma, Senior Partner & Group Head, NRI Consulting & Solutions will be moderating this panel.

Panel 2: Big data needs big security: Future of cyber security for connected vehicles

The discussions in this panel will focus on the current state of cybersecurity in connected vehicles and the role of automakers in improving cybersecurity. It will also engage speakers on the regulatory change and path forward for Cybersecurity in connected vehicles. The speakers on this panel include

-Binoy Paul, Head of Vehicle Electronic Systems, Mahindra & Mahindra

-Markus Pfefferer, CEO, TIBIL Solutions

-Akilur Rahman, CTO, Hitachi Energy India

-Suresh KV, President, ZF India

-Latha Chembrakalam, Head – Technical Centre India, Continental Automotive India



Vikram Chaudhary, Assistant Editor, The Financial Express will be moderating this panel.

Panel 3: Navigating the semiconductor chip shortage The semiconductor supply is one of the most talked about headwind across the sector. This panel throws light on factors behind the escalating challenges in semiconductor supply and how to respond. The speakers include-

-Vivek Tyagi, Chairman, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association

-Rahul Rajupalepu, Vice President and Head – ICT India, Digital Hub, Stellantis

-Ashish Khushu, CTO, L&T Technology Services

-Mohan Bachhav, Partner & Industry Leader – Automotive, IBM Consulting



Kavan Mukhtyar, Partner & Leader- Automotive, PwC will be moderating this panel.

Panel 4: Connected and smart cities

How connected vehicles will integrate with the smart city is what speakers debate in this panel and highlight the trillion-dollar digital opportunity that India presents. The speakers in this panel include-

-Anand Bhangaonkar, Head – R&D, Piaggio India

-Mohan Raju, VP & Business Head – Smart Mobility, Reliance Jio

-T.R.Dua, DG, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA)

-Satish Sundaresan, Managing Director, Elektrobit India



Neeraj Bansal, Co-Head & COO – India Global, KPMG India will be moderating this event.

Other Speakers

This apart there are other speakers too who would be sharing their views through the day including touching upon various aspects of Connected Mobility. The list includes –

-Amit Satpathy, EVP – Head IOT Business, Vodafone Idea

-Maxime Flament, CTO, 5GAA

-Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group

In the Fireside Chat, Deepanshu Taumar, Vertical Lead – Mobility & Drives, Financial Express will be speaking to Uday Dodla, Senior Director – Business Development, Qualcomm India on creating a smarter, connected future for all.

Roshun Povaiah, Editor, FE Digital, The Financial Express will also sharing his views during the plenary sessions in the first half of the day.

The event is co-powered by Dassault Systemes and supported by Associate Partner Vodafone Idea and Supporting Partner, Qualcomm.

