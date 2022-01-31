ReadyAssist partners with iTriangle for Telematics collaboration: Deal valued at around $2 mn annually

ReadyAssist has partnered with iTriangle. Both the companies will cross leverage their existing capabilities of telematics and service network to bring installation, service and warranty replacements of IoT devices to their customers at the doorstep.

ReadyAssist, a leading Auto-Tech startup, has today announced its collaboration with iTriangle Infotech, one of India’s eminent IoT and telematics services providers for automobiles and a market leader in the transportation telematics domain. This strategic partnership between both companies is valued at around $2 million annually.

Through this partnership, both the companies will cross leverage their existing capabilities of telematics and service network to bring installation, service, and warranty replacements of IoT (Internet of Things) devices to their customers at the doorstep. According to an official press statement, both companies are also working towards bringing predictive emergency assistance by harnessing the power of IoT and service networks together.

iTriangle has sold and installed more than 5,00,000 made-in-India devices that are capable of doing live health checks, reporting, tracking, video telematics, driving pattern analysis, fleet management, etc. ReadyAssist, on the other hand, is a leading player in breakdown assistance, 24/7 on spot repairs, accidental recovery, and fitting/assembling services at home. ReadyAssist has its presence in more than 19,000 pin codes and they claim to facilitate support to their stranded customers within 30-40 mins 24×7.

Commenting on the alliance, Vimal Singh, Founder & CEO, ReadyAssist said, “This partnership will be very strategic as this will add an advanced technology play into the emergency roadside assistance space. Through this partnership we are trying to build predictive assistance for customers during an unfortunate event like accidents and breakdown, to save every single minute possible to facilitate a support during such emergencies. We strongly believe that every minute saved in a life saved while on road.”

Vadiraj, Founder & CEO, iTriangle Infotech, added, “It has always been our core objective to provide world-class products in our segment backed timely and efficient service to our Clients and play a proactive role in improving the business efficiency and productivity of our Clients. ReadyAssist, with its countrywide network of trained service professionals and a leading player in providing 24/7 service & Roadside Assistance, would be an ideal partner to work with to ensure Customer delight. We look forward to increase customer satisfaction multifold through this association”.