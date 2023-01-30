Rays Power Infra signs MoU with Rajasthan government to build 1800 MW solar park 

Rays Power Infra has signed MoU with the Rajasthan government to build an avant-garde PV Photovoltaic (PV) Power Station also known as a solar power plant. In accordance with India’s far-reaching goal of converting existing fossil-fuel energy generation into renewable energy output.

The Solar Park will generate 1800 MW of renewable power, divided among three 300 MW projects and one 900 MW project. The entire project, the largest in the country, is estimated to be worth Rs 9140 Crore.

Pawan Sharma, Director- Rays Power Infra said, “.Rays Power Infra was established with the goal of promoting cleaner, greener, and better environmental circumstances. We have created best-in-class solar projects in India and overseas, based on rigorous research and development, testing, and commissioning.”

Mayank Sharma, President – Rays Power Infra – It is a time of triumph and pride for all of us and our firm. As long as the provisions are clearly stated, an MOU can help to foster beneficial relationships between parties. It will serve as a catalyst for our company’s growth and development.

Also Read Arenq inks strategic partnership with Lucas TVS for EV motors and controllers

Rays Power Infra is one of the leading solar players in the country with a commissioned 1.30 GWp portfolio. The company has initiated the development and execution of solar parks and solar plants aggregating to 2.00 GWp with expected commissioning in the next 24 months contributing to the power requirements of the consumers.

It is also developing large scale solar parks in Rajasthan, which will be utilized for setting up utility-scale and C&I projects. The company has a global presence having installed large-scale solar projects in Vietnam and Bangladesh. Rays Power Infra is expanding its presence across Asia and MENA regions.