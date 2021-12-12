Ratan Tata backed Repos Energy introduces Repos 2.0: Launches BETA mobile petrol pumps

The introduction of Repos 2.0 BETA Mobile petrol pumps will ease the overall access to the fuel at doorsteps. The orders can be placed through the Repos app by the consumers.

Repos Energy, the Pune based startup in the domain of fuel energy distribution, has announced Repos 2.0 with BETA mobile petrol pumps. With the Repose 2.0 BETA mobile petrol pumps, the startup is eyeing to enable access to a smaller quantity of fuel to corporates and individuals for commercial use at their doorsteps. Also, Repose Energy will use a fleet of vehicles with a capacity of 3,000 litres each. However, the company will even serve fuel quantities as low as 100 litres.

December 11 onwards, Repose Energy has launched the nationwide campaign via a roadshow. The Ratan Tata-backed startup is introducing the BETA in the market in a distinctive fashion, wherein the targeted audience can take a look at the mobile petrol pump physically. The nationwide campaign will cover all the corners and zones of the country – East, West, North, South. In multiple cities, the BETA mobile petrol pumps will be displayed.

Much like its predecessor – VO Alpha, the BETA is an advanced model, loaded with tech. BETA mobile petrol pumps’ Geo-Fencing and GPS trackers will help the company and users with complete transparency throughout the delivery process. It will also enable keeping a check on the quality and quality of the fuel with the help of IoT controllers piggybacked in the vehicles. Furthermore, the ‘Break Interlock’ feature will resist any spillage or leakage whatsoever from the vehicle during the entire course of the delivery process. If detected, the system will ensure safety and security.

Chetan Walunj, co-founder, Repos Energy, mentioned, “We are excited about getting on to the next level of growth in our journey so far. There is going to be a growing demand for fuels in the coming years, and we need to be prepared with efficient delivery services preventing wastage and it is monitored and systematic at the same time. The BETA model is the culmination of countless hours of our effort, dedication, and investment in building a robust framework in all aspects, and we have done a lot to ensure that the organization has built a solid base and it is now time for an energy distribution revolution.”

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, co-founder, Repos Energy, says, “By launching BETA, we aim to extend our hands to the smaller sectors, and meet smaller quantity demands. The idea was to just bring out a simple solution to address the growing demand for diesel on the whole. We are proud of all our achievements to date and this one is just another feather we have added to our cap. We aim to tie up with other retailers as well, and work together with them and join forces to contribute to the overall reduction of CO2 emissions.”

