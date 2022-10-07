The recent notice from the Karnataka government which called off the services of ride-hailing companies and claimed them ‘illegal’ has re-started the long existed tussle between the government and companies like Ola, Uber, Rapido and others.

The state government has a history of excessively regulating urban mobility and transport for which it has received backlash from both customers and companies alike.

This time, yet again, Rapido comes to the forefront, calling the allegation ‘completely false’. The cab aggregator told Express Mobility, “In light of the notice issued to auto-rickshaw service aggregators by the commissioner, Road Transport and Safety, Transport Department of Karnataka, Rapido would like to clarify that none of its operations in the city of Bengaluru are illegal. We have received a notice from the Road Transport Authority, and we will be responding to it within the stipulated time.”

The company further added that the allegations being made regarding extra money charged on auto taxi fares are completely false. As per the company’s spokesperson, all the fares are in accordance with the fares decided upon by the state government, and Rapido is not charging any extra money over those fares.

Negating the talks about discontinuation, Rapido said it will continue operating in Bengaluru under the ambit of the law.

“Any false allegations levied on our auto taxi services in Bengaluru are not only irrational but also inhumane, as they jeopardise the convenient daily commute of thousands of citizens, and risk the livelihoods of our captains, who rely on us for their daily income. We intend to keep serving the people of Bengaluru by providing them with a safe, convenient and economical commute,” the spokesperson added.

There have been persistent roughs and tumbles between the cab aggregators and the Karnataka government, dating back to 2013 since the launch of Ola and Uber.

Before this, it was in January 2018 that a notice was issued to Ola and Uber against the alleged violation of rules for charging the time-based fare after the government revised tariff plans for taxis.