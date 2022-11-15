Rane Group’s L Ganesh becomes third Indian to win Deming Award for TQM

Chennai-headquartered component major Rane Group’s Chairman, L Ganesh has been recently conferred with the prestigious Deming Award. He has been recognised for his outstanding contribution in the dissemination and promotion (Overseas) of Total Quality Management (TQM).

The Deming Prize is an annual award presented to organisations and individuals that have implemented Total Quality Management (TQM) catering to its management philosophy, scope, scale of business, type, and management environment. It was established in 1951 and instituted to pay tribute to W. Edwards Deming, who made a significant contribution to the spread of statistical quality control in Japan, following World War II.

The Deming Distinguished Service Award is an award given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the dissemination and promotion of TQM (whose primary activities are outside Japan). The winner receives the Deming Medal with an accompanying Certificate of Merit from the Deming Prize Committee.

L Ganesh is the third Indian and fifth globally to be bestowed with this prestigious award for his contributions.

“I am pleased to receive this prestigious award. The Rane Group embarked on the TQM journey in the year 2000 under the leadership of L Lakshman who was then the Chairman. Commencing from 2003, five of our Rane Companies won the Deming Prize and three of our Group companies went on to win Deming Grand Prize. It has been a phenomenal journey and I consider myself fortunate to have been part of the same. The benefits to the Rane Companies have been significant. We have also tried to disseminate TQM practices to our suppliers and shared this knowledge through many forums and to other Corporates in India. I dedicate this award to all our past and current employees,” said Ganesh.