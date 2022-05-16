Rane Engine Valve reports loss of Rs 11.9 crore in FY2022

Rane Engine Valve, a leading manufacturer of engine valves, guides and tappets has announced its financial performance for FY2022.

The company reported revenue of Rs 385 crore in FY2022, compared to Rs 304 crore for the same period last year. The net loss almost doubled at Rs 11.9 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 6.1 crore for the previous year.

For Q4 FY2022, the revenue came at Rs 109 crore, a growth of 11 percent, while net loss came down to Rs 100,000 from Rs 50 lakh for the same period last year.

The company says its sales to Indian OE customers declined by 6 percent due to drop in volumes of served programs in passenger car segment and lower offtake from the two-wheeler segment. But domestic sales in the aftermarket segment grew by 22 percent. On the other hand, international sales grew by 31 percent led by non-automotive customers.

L Ganesh, chairman, Rane Group said, “Despite the third wave of coronavirus in India and supply chain constraints, the demand environment remained favourable. REVL worked on several operational improvement and cost savings initiatives to mitigate the inflationary environment. REVL is addressing operational performance in the short term to return to profitability.”