Ramkrishna Forgings to set up 7.82 MW solar power plant in Jamshedpur

Ramkrishna Forgings, the supplier of rolled, forged, and machined products, has plans to install a 7.82 MW capacity roof-top solar project at its existing forging plants in Sariekella and Dugni at Jamshedpur.

Upon completion of the project, the power generated will be used for its captive consumption, reducing the company’s dependence on grid power. The project will help the company to achieve its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) vision and contribute to the larger goal of achieving a sustainable future.

Lalit Khetan, Executive Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited said, “We are delighted to announce our investment in this renewable energy project, which demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and ESG principles. We believe that this project will help us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality and marks a significant milestone towards creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.”