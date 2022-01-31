Rajeev Sharma To Head Learning And Development At Autobot Academy

Autobot Academy has appointed Rajeev Sharma as the Head of the Autobot Academy Learning and Development (L&D) division. He is experienced in global standard training and development of personnel, quality management, customer relations, and business development arenas.

Autobot Academy, an EV learning company, has appointed Rajeev Sharma as the Head of the Autobot Academy Learning and Development (L&D) division. Rajeev is a prominent automotive professional and corporate trainer with over 34 years of industry experience in areas such as after-sales, field service, customer relations, automotive technical and behavioural training, profit centre operations and sales, and distribution management etc.

Rajeev Sharma is a veteran of the automobile industry. He is experienced in global standard training and development of personnel, quality management, customer relations, and business development arenas. Over the years, he has held leadership abilities across multidisciplinary and cross-functional roles in leading automobile brands in India.

Speaking about this, Rajeev Sharma, said, “EVs are the future of commute. It is quite heartening to see India making rapid strides into developing the home-grown EV manufacturing industry. There is immense potential and talent available, and my aim is to leverage my experience in almost all functions of the automobile industry, and create a future-oriented, holistic and global learning and development platform for the EV industry in the years ahead.”

Adding his comments, Ashwini Tiwary, Co-Founder / CEO, Autobot India, said, “At Autobot Academy, we are building the world’s most extensive network of automobile experts and EV specific learning opportunities for the millions of aspirants joining the sector in the years to come. Mr Rajeev Sharma is a well-known name in the Indian automobile sector with ample expertise in passenger as well as commercial vehicles technology. With his know-how and vision, he is an ideal leader for Autobot Academy’s L&D activities and will help build an excellence-driven ecosystem for the Indian automotive industry to expedite EV adoption in India.”

India has embarked on a transformational journey from conventional fossil-fuel vehicles to becoming an EV nation. This requires a humongous skilled workforce to operate the EV manufacturing and innovation facilities to produce millions of vehicles annually. To meet this requirement of talent, Autobot Academy has been launching initiatives to prepare a certified and skilled EV industry workforce through its learning methodologies. The Academy offers online as well as hands-on learning opportunities and is rapidly expanding its coverage across India’s EV hubs.

India is looking at the conversion of EV awareness and interest into stronger growth for the EV market. In this light, Autobot Academy plans to expand the network of its training services and establish Autobot Hands-on Hubs in over 10 major EV cluster cities across India. In another two years or so, they intend to launch physical products as well and provide EV learning and career opportunities to millions of people in the years ahead.