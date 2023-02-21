Rajan Amba appointed Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India starting March 1

Jaguar Land Rover has appointed Rajan Amba as Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, with effect from March 1. Rajan will join Jaguar Land Rover from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, where currently he is the Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care.

Rajan Amba succeeds Rohit Suri, who is due to retire on March 31.

Also Read Theirry Bollore resigns from Jaguar Land Rover, Adrian Mardell takes over as interim CEO



Globally too the Tata Motors owned, British luxury carmaker has seen some changes in top management recently after Thierry Bollore tendered his resignation as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in November due to personal reasons. Adrian Mardell took over as the interim CEO.

Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover said, “Rajan’s customer-centric mindset, broad experiences from different industries, and his passionate and authentic leadership approach, bring the right set of qualities to further grow our operations into the promising future of India, aligned with our overall Reimagine strategy to become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning of customers.”

Commenting on his appointment, Rajan Amba added, “I have immensely enjoyed my stint at Tata Motors and look forward to the next one at Jaguar Land Rover – iconic automotive brands, which I hugely admire. I keenly look forward to working with my new team at Jaguar Land Rover India and steering forward our future growth strategy.”

Also Read Tata Motors completes BS6 Phase II transition ahead of schedule

Apart from his stint as VP-Sales, Marketing & Customer Service at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, he has served several top notch leadership positions at Tata Group companies like Titan, Caratlane.