RACEnergy clears AIS-156 Phase 2 certification for swappable batteries

RACEnergy has announced that it has cleared the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 156 Phase 2 certification for its swappable batteries, one of the highest global standards for batteries. The tests were completed at the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), making RACEnergy the first battery-swapping company to clear the new certification requirements.

The new certification is mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure the safety and performance standards of electric vehicles (EVs) on Indian roads. It is a considerable leap from AIS 048

regarding safety procedures for thermal, mechanical, and electrical performances.

RACEnergy’s Co-Founder, Arun Sreyas, said, “As we strive to increase consumer confidence in EV adoption, we remain dedicated to implementing the highest safety standards in all our products and services. The battery packs are also mandatorily IP67 compliant, making it resistant to water and dust ingression, making it safer than before.”

The new certification involves highly skilled engineering in the construction of the battery, including research in heat transfer, material science, electrical circuit design, and expertise in understanding cell chemistry behaviour. The battery is now protected internally from catching fire, even if a cell or group of cells rapidly reach temperatures over 300°C.

Gautham Maheswaran, Co-Founder of RACEnergy, added, “The battery testing standard came with its unique needs for upgrading the technology inside the battery module, including battery management control, thermal runaway protection, and increased thermal monitoring. This achievement is a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise the electric mobility sector in India.”