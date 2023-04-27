scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

RACEnergy clears AIS-156 Phase 2 certification for swappable batteries

The AIS-156 Phase 2 certification covers requirements for designing, constructing, and testing battery packs.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
racenergy
RACEnergy battery pack

RACEnergy has announced that it has cleared the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 156 Phase 2 certification for its swappable batteries, one of the highest global standards for batteries. The tests were completed at the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), making RACEnergy the first battery-swapping company to clear the new certification requirements.

The new certification is mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure the safety and performance standards of electric vehicles (EVs) on Indian roads. It is a considerable leap from AIS 048
regarding safety procedures for thermal, mechanical, and electrical performances.

RACEnergy’s Co-Founder, Arun Sreyas, said, “As we strive to increase consumer confidence in EV adoption, we remain dedicated to implementing the highest safety standards in all our products and services. The battery packs are also mandatorily IP67 compliant, making it resistant to water and dust ingression, making it safer than before.”

Also Read

The new certification involves highly skilled engineering in the construction of the battery, including research in heat transfer, material science, electrical circuit design, and expertise in understanding cell chemistry behaviour. The battery is now protected internally from catching fire, even if a cell or group of cells rapidly reach temperatures over 300°C.

Gautham Maheswaran, Co-Founder of RACEnergy, added, “The battery testing standard came with its unique needs for upgrading the technology inside the battery module, including battery management control, thermal runaway protection, and increased thermal monitoring. This achievement is a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise the electric mobility sector in India.”

More Stories on
Electric vehicles

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-04-2023 at 17:19 IST

Stock Market