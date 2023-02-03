RACEnergy and Rapido to deploy e-autos with battery-swapping technology in India

Shared ride aggregator, Rapido, and battery tech company RACEnergy have announced their partnership to deploy electric autos across the country. The deployment of e-autos will begin in Hyderabad and scale to other cities by the end of December 2023.

These vehicles will be integrated with RACEnergy’s advanced swapping technology, giving them access to a strong network of swap points.

Rapido brings a large customer base to the table, with over a million rides per day, while RACEnergy’s tech-enabled electric autos with zero downtime will help bring a cleaner alternative to the masses.

Aravind Sanka, Co-founder, Rapido, said, “This partnership is a great step towards a green sustainable transport solution. There’s always a constant effort at Rapido to serve our customers with the best experience possible. RACEnergy’s battery-swapping technology and energy-dense batteries will help us make electric transport available for the masses.”

Arun Sreyas, Co-founder and CEO, RACEnergy, said, “By partnering with Rapido, we aim to expand the reach of our solutions and provide more commuters with access to our technology. This will enable us to expand our network to multiple cities and onboard a greater number of e-Auto drivers. As a result, we anticipate higher battery utilisation and circulation.”