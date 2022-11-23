Quiklyz to deliver over 1,000 electric 3-wheelers in six months

Quiklyz, the vehicle leasing and subscription arm of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, has signed MOUs with five last-mile mobility players for leasing over 1,000 electric 3-wheelers. As a part of this partnership, the company plans to deliver these leased vehicles across India over the next six months.

The MOUs have been signed up with Mahindra Logistics Limited, MoEVing Urban Technologies, Creativity at Best Technologies, Magenta EV Solutions and Terrago Logistics. It was recently done on the sidelines of the launch of Mahindra Electric’s Zor Grand in Bengaluru. These leased three-wheeler EVs will be used primarily for delivery and logistics purposes.

Commenting on the association, Raul Rebello, COO, Mahindra Finance said, “India’s transition to EV has accelerated in the last few years which has given a major boost to the Indian EV financing ecosystem. With these recent partnerships our aim is to be early adopters of this disruptive technology, our way of contribution in India achieving its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2070.”

Mohammad Turra, Senior VP & Head, Quiklyz added, “We continue to deliver on our commitment in providing innovative leasing solutions to popularize Electric Vehicles in India across segments and are delighted to partner with leading players in last mile space. With due consideration to the growing e-3W segment and the increasing focus on green mobility, it will be our continuing endeavor to work closely with stakeholders in the sustainable mobility space”.

Quiklyz has partnered with more than 15 electric last-mile mobility delivery companies and several electric mobility providers since its inception. The platform has leased electric vehicles across cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Gurugram, Indore and Nagpur.