Quantum Energy inaugurates first EV showroom in Jodhpur

Quantum Energy, an EV startup specialising in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric scooters, has inaugurated its first EV showroom in Jodhpur in partnership with Shree Shyam Motors. The showroom incorporates Virtual Reality technology for an online experience and shopping for EV scooters.

Quantum Energy’s first-of-its-kind virtual showroom guarantees an in-store purchasing experience, offering interactive features such as a 360-degree view of the product portfolio as well as live customer support.

The 2000-square-foot showroom-cum-experience centre is located opposite Kamla Nehru College, Rai Ka Bagh, Jodhpur. In addition, the EV brand has plans to open over 100 showrooms in multiple locations in the state in the coming months. Currently, the brand has a presence in metro cities with 20 showrooms operational.

The showroom promises to offer a quality customer experience while displaying a range of vehicles from the brand, including Plasma, Elektron, Milan, and Bziness, which have already been launched in the market and have received positive feedback.

Chetana Chukkapalli, Director, Quantum Energy Limited said, “We are super thrilled to unveil our new dealership in the blue city of Jodhpur to assist customers in making the transition to a cleaner, greener, and more cost-effective mobility option. As the EV landscape has progressed, so does our broader action plan as an EV manufacturing company to deliver the most distinctive and memorable experience for our customers in our physical, virtual, and remote selling settings.”