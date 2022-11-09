Quantron enters strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Electromin to expand reach

Sustainable mobility play, Quantron has inked a strategic partnership with Electromin, a wholly-owned turnkey e-mobility solutions firm by Saudi Arabia’s Petromin Corporation to expand their business.

This collaboration combines Electromin’s expertise in e-mobility ecosystem with Quantron’s industry expertise in the field of electrified commercial vehicles for existing OEMs. Electromin will promote, distribute and service Quantron products in Saudi Arabia with an initial focus on BEV last-mile vehicles.

Commenting on the partnership, Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO of Petromin said “Quantron has selected Electromin as its distribution partner for the Quantron Qargo 4 EV light truck in KSA. Naturally, we are open to adding other Quantron products.”

This agreement has the option to be extended to include other emission-free products, based on market suitability and requirements. Sivagnanam termed it as a “start of a bigger partnership as we are also exploring other avenues of mutual interest to strengthen this alliance.”

Michael Perschke, CEO of Quantron commented on the strategic partnership with Electromin and said, “Quantron is a very successful player in Europe because we are technology-independent and offer our customers BEV and FCEV solutions that support them on their way to becoming a provider of zero-emission transport solutions. Recently, at the IAA in Hanover, we presented the Quantron QHM FCEV, a European H2 range champion with up to 116 kg of hydrogen on board.”

Electromin’s main focus of action is throughout the Middle East and is building a public charging network that provides a convenient charging experience for e-drivers.

Andreas Haller, CEO and founder of Quantron added that, “We have been looking for international growth opportunities and Saudi Arabia is one of our key markets. This is how we became aware of Electromin and the Petromin Corporation and found many parallels in strategy and vision. That’s why we decided to join forces. We look forward to building together unique competencies for zero-emission solutions in KSA.”

Both parties continue to analyse other future strategic options and collaboration models.