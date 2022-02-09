Qualcomm and Ferrari join hands for a strategic Technology Collaboration

Qualcomm and Ferrari have joined hands for a strategic Technology Collaboration. As a part of the deal, Qualcomm will also work with Ferrari to design, develop and integrate the Italian sports carmaker’s digital cockpits.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Ferrari N.V. have recently announced a strategic technology collaboration that is aimed at helping accelerate the digital transformation of Ferrari. As per the agreement, Qualcomm Technologies will serve as Ferrari’s systems solutions provider for its upcoming Ferrari road cars, as well as a Premium Partner for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team and Ferrari eSports team.

Ferrari will work with Qualcomm Technologies to utilize the Snapdragon Digital Chassis that will help in bringing the latest automotive technology advancements to Ferrari road cars. Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon Digital Chassis is comprised of open and scalable cloud-connected platforms needed for next-generation vehicles, which includes telematics and connectivity, the digital cockpit, as well as ADAS functions.

It even utilizes a unified architecture to deliver enhanced safety and immersive digital experiences. Moreover, the company claims that they are updateable throughout the lifetime of the vehicles. As a part of the agreement, Qualcomm Technologies and its partners will also work with Ferrari to design, develop and integrate Ferrari’s digital cockpits.

Moreover, Qualcomm Technologies will begin serving as a Premium Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team at the start of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship race season. During the event, Snapdragon will be featured on the new Scuderia Ferrari’s F1-75 single-seaters. Additionally, the Maranello marque’s eSports activities will also be part of the official partnership.

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, said, “We believe innovation requires market leaders working together. Thanks to this agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, we expand our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0 areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport. We believe valuable partnerships, and a distinctive Ferrari interpretation, ultimately enhances product excellence.”

Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, added, “We are excited to see our automotive technology leadership play an integral role in this new strategic relationship with Ferrari. We look forward to helping shape what the future holds as we work together to bring world-class driving experiences to their customers through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis.”