PURE EV launches impact report

Pure EV, a Hyderabad-based leading electric vehicle two-wheeler company has recently released their first impact report. This report captures the true essence of EV adoption wherein it shows the huge impact electrification had on the economic life of a common man and the overall health and well-being of the community.

Pure EV is one of the very few EV two-wheeler OEM that has the R&D expertise and technology to manufacture batteries. The company is one of the top born-electric EV two-wheeler OEMs when it comes to technology and it is evident with their 100 plus IP filings.

This has enabled the company to regularly innovate and come up with products that meet the latest regulatory standards and also satisfy the requirements of the Indian commuter.

The company launched its first high-speed scooter, ePluto 7g in 2020 and ever since then, Pure EV has been launching a new model every year consistently. The recent launch of their electric commuter motorcycle, ecoDryft makes Pure EV the only EV two-wheeler company in India that has a wide product catalogue spanning across electric scooters and motorcycles.

Commenting on this report Rohit Vadera, co-founder and CEO of PURE EV has said “The philosophy of Pure EV is not restricted to sales numbers, we believe that the true impact can only be measured with the maximum usage of the vehicle (kilometres driven) by the customers.

Nishanth Dongari, Founder, Pure EV, and Associate Professor said. “At Pure, our mission is to accelerate the transition of India towards electric vehicles through product innovation and building a trustworthy consumer brand.”

Pure EV’s recent launch, ecoDryft targets the major segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, the commuter motorcycles. So, with this push into commuter motorcycles, Pure EV can further expedite the adoption of EV across India and the impact it will have on the broader society can be truly phenomenal.