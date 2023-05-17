ProLogium Technology to invest over Rs 89,000 crore to set up EV battery manufacturing facility in France

On July 11 last year, Vincent Yang, the founder of Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co. met with Emmanuel Macron at the “Choose France” summit the French president was hosting in Versailles. About 10 months later, Yang picked Dunkirk in northern France from 90 sites in 13 countries for the company’s first European plant.

Yang’s decision started “with a very important and defining meeting” with Macron followed by continued “very high” support from the government, the region, and local authorities, said Gilles Normand, ProLogium’s executive vice president for international development.

ProLogium’s plan to invest as much as €5.2 billion ($5.7 billion) brings to more than €10 billion the funds pledged over the last two years for plants in northern France to produce batteries for electric vehicles and related materials, effectively creating an ecosystem for the sector.

The moves come as the fight for clean industries pits European countries not only against China and the US but also against each other — France beat the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and others to lure the Taiwanese group.

“It contributes to the further growth of a pole in northern France that’s becoming a crucial piece of the EV transition,” said Alexandre Marian, managing director at Alixpartners in Paris. “We shouldn’t be thinking about this as France against Germany and who wins and loses. This is good for Europe and that’s what matters.”

For Macron, the investments provide much-needed bragging rights. The new plants carry the promise of thousands of jobs in a region that sits at the heart of France’s industrial decline, making it a hotbed of support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen. The area around Dunkirk, which has lost 6,000 industrial jobs in the last two decades, is set to add 16,000 such posts in the next 10 years, he has said.

The embattled French president is presenting the projects as a vindication of his policies aimed at putting more people to work, and his hugely unpopular pension reform that brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets this year.

“If we want to be competitive, we need to work a bit more,” Macron said on Friday in Dunkirk.

Across Europe, countries are jostling to lure investments in green technologies. The region, whose auto industry is currently dependent on Asia-built batteries, is offering a multitude of sweeteners, from tax breaks to subsidies. ProLogium may get as much as €1.5 billion in subsidies from French authorities, Les Echos reported, a figure the government neither confirms nor denies.

The aid the company is getting will be detailed when it gets European regulatory approval, Normand said. On Friday, Germany pledged €1 billion in state support to Swedish battery maker Northvolt AB to build a plant in the country’s north.

Europe has been working with a greater sense of urgency since the Biden administration last year passed its Inflation Reduction Act, with $370 billion in tax subsidies to cut carbon emissions and incentives to boost domestic production.

“We’re building an industrial policy to be competitive against China and the USA,” Macron said.

The Taiwanese company plans to begin building its plant in Dunkirk in the middle of next year and aims to start mass production of a new generation of cells for electric vehicles in 2027. French nuclear group Orano SA and China’s XTC New Energy Materials are also set to invest €1.5 billion to produce battery components in the area. The ProLogium and the Orano-XTC projects will create 3,000 and 1,700 direct jobs, respectively, Macron said.

Not far away, Stellantis NV, Germany’s Mercedes-Benz Group AG and TotalEnergies SE are due to inaugurate their own battery plant by the end of the month. China’s Envision Group announced a €2 billion project at a Renault factory in the region two years ago, while French battery startup Verkor recently unveiled plans for a €1.5 billion plant in Dunkirk.

Other European countries are also luring large investments. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd, the world’s biggest cell manufacturer, this year started output at its first European plant in eastern Germany and is adding a €7.3 billion facility in Hungary.

Envision plans to build a plant in Spain, and EVE Energy Co., BMW’s second supplier for cells produced in Europe, has bought land in Hungary. China’s SVolt Energy Technology Co. plans to expand its footprint in Europe to as many as five factories.

For ProLogium, beyond the incentives, the key reasons for choosing Dunkirk included its location near electric-car factories in France and neighbouring nations, its deep-water harbour and rail connections that can be used for exports, said Normand, who previously worked for carmaker Renault. Also tipping the balance was affordable low-carbon electricity, skilled labour and a cluster of suppliers and universities that will support research and development.

“This is a new collective victory for Dunkirk, but also for France, obtained in large part thanks to the drive to re-industrialize our country sought by the president and to the action plan implemented by the government,” Patrice Vergriete, the mayor of Dunkirk said in a statement.