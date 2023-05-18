scorecardresearch
Pricol files a preliminary objection against the Minda Corporation to CCI on stake buy

Minda had earlier acquired a 15.70 percent stake in Pricol via an open market transaction in February.

Automotive component maker, Pricol, has filed an objection with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Minda Corporation over the acquisition of a 24.5 percent stake in the company.

In its filing, Pricol stated: “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Company has filed a preliminary objection against the Minda Corporation Limited’s (Minda) application to the Competition Commission of India (“CCI”) for making investment in Equity Shares of
Pricol Limited upto 24.5% of total Equity Shares of Pricol, while also reserving right to challenge in detail on merits at the appropriate stage.”

Minda had acquired a 15.70 percent stake in Pricol via an open market transaction in February, and recently, Minda had sought the CCI’s approval to buy 24.5 percent stake in Pricol according to a regulatory filing.

However, in an exchange filing, Minda stated: “This is merely a financial investment without providing the Company with any special rights in Pricol Limited other than the rights as a shareholder of Pricol Limited. This is an open-market transaction and no prior approvals have been obtained.”

First published on: 18-05-2023 at 08:05 IST

