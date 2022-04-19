Prabhakar Kadapa joins EV-maker Etrio’s Board of Directors

Hyderabad-based EV-maker, Etrio Automobiles Private Limited, has announced that Mr. Prabhakar Kadapa, has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Kadapa is a veteran automotive leader with over 39 years of experience in the industry. Most recently, he served as the CEO & Managing Director of PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt. Ltd. (a JV of PSA Groupe, France and CK Birla Group).

Mr. Kadapa was also the CEO & Managing Director at AVTEC Ltd (A CK Birla Group Company). It is said to be one of the largest powertrain and components manufacturers in India. He managed to successfully create overseas manufacturing footprints and establish strong international business for AVTEC Ltd through M&A and JVs.

On joining Etrio’s Board of Directors, Prabhakar Kadapa, said, “After working actively for several decades in the automotive and EV industry, I am delighted to be a part of Etrio’s story. Electric vehicles are here to stay. I am looking forward to helping Etrio launch a series of cutting-edge next-gen electric cargo vehicles and supporting strategic organizational development as electric vehicle volumes pick up in numbers.”

Kalyan C Korimerla, MD & Co-Promoter, Etrio, said, “We heartily welcome Prabhakar Kadapa into the Etrio family. He will bring into the Boardroom his several years of invaluable experience in developing strategy, developing and introducing new products, building strategic partnerships, managing supply chain and vendors, and building quality organizations.”

He further added, “His extensive leadership experience in the automotive sector in general, and in the development of electric vehicle platforms in particular, will be valuable not only in helping the Company to create a strategic product roadmap for the near future, but also in stabilizing its current product portfolio of 4-wheeler and 3-wheeler electric cargo vehicles through operational and manufacturing efficiencies.”