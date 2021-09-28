Power Global, PositivEnergy, Redivivus partner to oversee Lithium-ion battery lifecycle from application to second life

Power Global has announced an MoU with PositivEnergy and Redivivus to reinvent the lifecycle of lithium-ion batteries. The JV will help the battery manufacturing process in India and help recycle batteries.

Power Global, a clean energy and mobility products company has announced an MoU with PositivEnergy, a stationary storage integrator and Redivivus, a battery recycling processor. Through this MoU, Power Global is looking to reinvent the lifecycle of lithium-ion batteries.

Pankaj Dubey, the CEO of Power Global’s India subsidiary, said, “Despite the significant benefits lithium-ion batteries have over incumbent energy sources like internal combustion engines (ICE) or lead-acid, there are key gaps in the supply chain – namely lifecycle and recycling – that are only now being addressed in the early markets in developed nations. Our goal was to bake those aspects into our strategy from the beginning so that countries like India, which are now on the path to electrification, have a chance to leapfrog those challenges and advance quickly and more sustainably.”

In India, most electric three-wheelers are powered by Chinese made Lead Acid batteries or Lithium-ion batteries. To support battery manufacturing in India, Power Global, in tandem with local cell manufacturers, will develop a 100% made-in-India electric battery module. These will be a part of Power Global’s Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) program, which will provide battery swap kiosks at select locations throughout India and allow Power Global to oversee the battery lifecycle from application to second life.

Power Global’s partnership with PositivEnergy will help develop stationary storage solutions that support projected grid demand from electrification and enable the renewable energy transition in diverse global markets. The stationary storage solution is expected to have a life of 15 to 20 years.

“PositivEnergy simplifies the process of deploying best-in-class energy systems. It’s the right time to think not just about how we accelerate electrification, but also how we do it sustainably. Power Global’s module is a major step forward and Redivivus is an important part of the sustainability solution,” said Ed Wise, the Founder and CEO of PositivEnergy.

Once these batteries reach their end, Redivivus will help reclaim up to 92% of materials, while recirculating and reprocessing chemical reagents for direct reuse in the recycling process. Current lithium-ion battery recycling processes require high-temperature melting-and-extraction or single-use chemical processes, generating a significant waste stream.

Redivivus’ novel no-burn, hybrid process, Redi-Cycle technology recovers battery materials for secondary markets, reducing the reliance on metal mining. Redivivus will offer mobile Redi-Shred recycling units for Power Global service and sales centres throughout India and build recycling lines at Power Global’s factories in Pasadena, California, and Greater Noida, India.

“Our white-glove recycling process brings peace of mind to battery manufacturers knowing their hard work and materials will have a new life, reducing overall carbon footprint,” said Erika Guerrero, co-founder and CEO at Redivivus. “Recycling starts with manufacturing safe, quality battery products. Partnering with Power Global gives us confidence that adoption of recycling is being thought through from design conception.”

Power Global’s CEO and Founder, Porter Harris said, “We’ve gathered a lot of good momentum, and this is just the start of our journey. By applying the lessons learned from developing energy storage solutions over the last few decades, and creating strategic partnerships with industry innovators, we’re better equipped in the long run to mindfully and responsibly create a sustainable and circular battery value chain.”

