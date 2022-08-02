Porter, one of India’s largest marketplace for intracity logistics has partnered GoMechanic to provide logistical support to the company, ensuring smooth operations and enhanced customer experience. At present, Porter’s enterprise solution – Porter For Enterprise (PFE) – has been delivering its logistics services to GoMechanic in 8 cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai helping the company in serving more than 25,00,000 customers.

PFE offers hyperlocal on-demand logistic support to businesses by presenting logistic solutions with vehicles including mini trucks, tempos, and bikes for bulk delivery and business parcels for small and medium enterprises.

With this partnership, Porter has helped GoMechanic in delivering and moving spare parts across vendors, warehouses, and end-customers. The company says by reducing the inefficiencies in its logistics system, GoMechanic has increased customer retention from 7% to 11% – improving margins and lowering resource wastage. Additionally, the partnership has helped the company in reducing customer unserviceability due to longer wait time by 15% increasing customer satisfaction.

Uttam Digga, COO, Porter said, “The automobile service industry follows an unpredictable demand pattern with an expectation of immediate service or solution delivery. In such a scenario, it becomes imperative to have a dependable logistic partner and we are elated that GoMechanic has entrusted us to help them to enhance customer serviceability and experience. It is our constant endeavour to drive value through our offerings and ensure customer satisfaction.”

Nitin Rana, Co-Founder, GoMechanic said, “We are now delivering spare parts to over 19,000 pin codes across the country. Customers, nowadays, are used to superfast deliveries and it’s absolutely necessary that our logistic partners are able to deliver on our promise to our customers. We are glad to be partnering with Porter to continue with our mission of becoming India’s largest auto aftermarket ecosystem. We hope we’ll be able to further scale this partnership in our future expansions abroad.”