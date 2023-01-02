Porter introduces two-wheeler services to strengthen last-mile delivery in tier-II markets

Porter, the tech-based on-demand logistics company, has launched its two-wheeler on-demand logistics services in Nagpur, Indore, Chandigarh & Vadodara. The launch of the two-wheeler segment aims at providing hassle-free solutions to the logistics needs of individuals and SMEs in the region. Additionally, it will also generate employment opportunities for driver-partners across the four markets.

The two-wheeler services will play an instrumental role in revamping the last-mile delivery services in these four markets on a large scale and enhance supply chain efficiency. With the introduction of two-wheeler services in these growing markets, Porter will enable the weaving of a structured logistics ecosystem on the back of technology.

The launch will also play a pivotal role in fostering growth opportunities for SMEs by offering cost-effective and streamlined solutions to the lack of quick and on-time deliveries in tier-II markets. It will also help the company substantially increase its driver-partners base in these markets, thereby leading to employment generation opportunities. Currently, the company has onboarded more than 2000 driver-partners in the four cities.

With this launch in Nagpur, Indore, Chandigarh & Vadodara, Porter will be present in a total of 16 cities with its two-wheeler services. Porter aims to service more than 50,000 customers and enable more than 1,00,000+ deliveries in a year, in each of these cities.

Speaking on the launch, Manish Gupta, Vice-President, said, “Porter has always been committed to emerging as an efficient and reliable logistics solutions provider driven by technology. The launch of the 2-wheeler segment in these four regions is a strategic move towards shaping the logistics infrastructure of these markets and easing customers’ lives.”

He added, “We also believe in rendering support to the SMEs of our country to help them benefit from our logistics services and cement their businesses for continued growth and success. Porter is committed to solving the logistic challenges and becoming the one-stop solution platform for seamless and secured movements for both partners and consumers.”

Porter has been extending its logistics offering across multiple segments and enabling commercial mobility across cities. The company plans to enter the top 35 cities in the next 2 years.