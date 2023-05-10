Porter forays into Nashik, commences logistics services

Porter, the tech-based, on-demand logistics company has forayed into the city of Nashik with its logistics services. Continuing expansion in tier 2 and 3 markets, the company will commence goods movement through Tata Ace vehicles.

Nashik’s strategic location as a gateway to the Northern part of India and its connectivity to major cities via the Mumbai-Agra national highway, as well as the presence of the Nashik-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (NMIC), make it an important city for logistics and transportation, attracting businesses and SMEs to establish their operations in the region.

Additionally, Nashik’s industrial base and skilled workforce make it a potential growing market for SMEs in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, engineering, and textiles. The city also offers supportive policies and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. Porter’s strategic entry into Nashik is expected to attract more capital investment and strengthen the state’s logistics infrastructure.

The company is looking at a marketing investment of over Rs 50 lakh in the first year of the launch in Nashik. Currently, 300 driver-partners have been onboarded to drive the intracity logistics services in the city and the number of driver-partners is expected to reach more than 3,000 by the end of the first year of operation.

The expansion is expected to transform the business scenario leading to direct and indirect employment of more than 3,000 people with a targeted base of 20,000 customers in the first year.

Speaking on the announcement, Manish Gupta – Vice President Business Operations at Porter said, “By including Nashik in our operations, we aim to develop Porter as a one-stop logistics solution platform that offers efficient and affordable solutions to our users across the state. In addition to this, we are committed to building a robust partner ecosystem in the region.”

He added, “We aim to support driver-partners by creating an avenue for them to earn fair and equitable earnings and offering them growth opportunities. With this expansion, we look forward to serving the people of Nashik and contributing to the growth of the city’s logistics sector.”

With the launch in Nashik, Porter will now be operating in 19 cities across India. Porter plans to expand to 35 cities in the next two years, to gain greater penetration within Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.