Porter enters Kerela with logistics services in Kochi

Porter, the home-grown logistics startup, has forayed into Kerala with the launch of tech-enabled logistics services in Kochi. The company is onboarding local driver partners for its on-demand three-wheeler services in the first phase, while it plans to introduce other vehicle categories including two-wheelers in the coming months.

The change in global supply chains has led to an increase in logistics demand in tier-II and tier-III cities, including Kochi. This demand will directly impact the requirement for more capital investments and human source acquisition.

With the launch in Kochi, Porter’s entry into the market will be an opportunity to provide relevant jobs to gig workers, especially those who own their vehicles (mini trucks) or are considering purchasing one. This drives the state as a potential hub of employment generation.

Porter offers a flexible work model that does not compel driver partners to work in a full-time job role. Instead, driver-partners can earn money while enjoying the flexibility of choosing their own hours at their convenience.

Entering the Kochi market will open new growth opportunities for driver-partners and customers as Porter facilitates the matchmaking process between the two. The company will be looking at substantial marketing investment in the initial year of the launch.