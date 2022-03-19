Porsche’s ambition 2030: More than 80 percent all-electric new vehicles

Setting up an ambitious target, Porsche recently announced its intention to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

Over the past financial year, almost 40 percent of all new Porsche vehicles delivered in Europe were already at least partly electric. In 2025, half of all new Porsche sales are expected to come from the sale of electric vehicles – i.e. all-electric or plug-in hybrid,” announced Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “In 2030, the share of all new vehicles with an all-electric drive should be more than 80 percent.”

Porsche AG has underpinned its position as one of the world’s most profitable automobile manufacturers. The Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer reached a new all-time high in both sales revenue and operating profit. Sales in 2021 were €33.1 billion, €4.4 billion more than in the previous year, representing a growth of 15 percent. Porsche thus generated an operating return on sales of 16.0 percent.

“Our positive business result is based on courageous, innovative, and forward-looking decisions. Our industry is experiencing what is probably the greatest transformation in its history,” says Blume. “We set a strategic course early on and are robust on the operational front. This success is teamwork.” Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT, sees the basis for the strong figures in Porsche AG’s healthy cost structure in addition to the attractive product range.

Net cash flow grew by €1.5 billion to €3.7 billion in 2021. “This indicator also provides impressive proof: Porsche is excellently positioned,” says Lutz Meschke. The positive development is also based on the ambitious 2025 profitability program. This is designed to sustainably support earnings through new innovations and business models.

Porsche delivered 301,915 vehicles to customers worldwide in 2021, exceeding the. 300,000 mark for the first time in the company’s history. Delivery figures for the Taycan more than doubled: 41,296 customers took delivery of the first all-electric Porsche. This even overtook the iconic 911 sports car, although the latter also set a new record with 38,464 units. Further extensive investments are flowing into core technologies such as battery systems and module production. In the newly founded Cellforce Group, high-performance battery cells are being developed and produced that are expected to be ready for series production by 2024.