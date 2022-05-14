Porsche SE says feasibility of sportscar maker IPO depends on market conditions

Hans-Dieter Poetsch, chairman, Porsche SE said, “We are working on financing plans in order to be robust in different valuation scenarios for an IPO (initial public offering). The actual feasibility of the IPO depends on a large number of different influencing factors… final decisions have not yet been made.”

Volkswagen and Porsche SE, which is its top shareholder, drew up a preliminary agreement to list Porsche in February, hoping to unlock value from the luxury car brand in what could be one of the world’s largest stock market debuts.

Volkswagen’s Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Thursday he thought the timing for an IPO was ideal.