Porsche India appoints new dealers in Bengaluru and Chennai

Porsche India recently signed a dealer agreement with two new business partners, as part of its plans to expand its dealer network announced last year. KUN Premium Cars Pvt. Ltd., with 25 years’ experience, has been appointed as the dealer partner for Porsche Center Chennai, while VST Supercars Pvt. Ltd with its over 77-year operations in the automotive segment is accountable for Porsche Center Bengaluru.

The new dealership features integrated Sales and After Sales facilities for maximum convenience of their customers and to feature the variety of Porsche models going from two-door sports cars, extravagance limousines to the brand’s SUV variants.

Both new business partners have initiated operations out of interim facilities that provide a full suite of assistance to existing and future Porsche customers including sales, service, and spare parts. Brand-new and state-of-the-art facilities fully adhering to the brand’s global guidelines are already under construction and are planned to open next year.

The opening of both facilities marks an important milestone in Porsche’s advancement in India where the brand has now expanded to eight sales locations across the nation with more to come.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director for Porsche India, says this declaration denotes a significant stage for the brand’s presence in Southern India and is indispensable to Porsche’s development strategy across the country: “The appointment of the both partners to cater for our clients in Bengaluru and Chennai respectively concludes the first phase our aggressive plan for the year. With these new facilities we affirm our obligation to the market and we intend to lay out a Porsche network of nine locations by the following year.”

U Venkatesh, Dealer Principal of the new Porsche Center Chennai, remarked: “We are energized and completely dedicated to offering a benchmark administration to all Porsche customers in Chennai and its surroundings. The dedicated team has undergone broad preparation to guarantee our customer assistance will be comparable to the brand’s worldwide standard from the beginning.”

Arun Surendra, Dealer Principal at Porsche Center Bengaluru, repeated his comrade’s feeling adding: “Given our broad involvement with the automobile segment, we are sure that Porsche Center Bengaluru will generally offer a ‘customer first’ approach. We look forward to delivering the first sports car to excited customers and providing existing Porsche drivers with a benchmark service.”

The network expansion is in response to strong national demand which finished in a 62-percent development in Porsche India’s new car conveyances in 2021 over the earlier year. The association likewise detailed its best retail execution beginning around 2014.

The brand proceeds with its development plan, following the recent releases of the latest generation Macan and the all-electric Taycan.