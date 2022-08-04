Porsche appoints Hannes Ruoff as CEO of Porsche Asia Pacific

German automaker Porsche has appointed Hannes Ruoff as a new chief executive officer (CEO) of Porsche Asia Pacific.

Ruoff was most recently Porsche’s Area Manager Asia Pacific and Australia in the Overseas and Emerging Markets sales region. He succeeds Arthuer Willmann who has held the position since 2018. Willmann will now assume a new role in sales at Porsche.

In 2009, Ruoff started working at Porsche Asia Pacific as a Sales and Marketing Training Manager. His next position was Regional Sales Manager. Upon moving to Porsche headquarters in 2015, he became Regional Marketing Manager. Ruoff has been Area Manager for the Asia Pacific and Australia since 2020.

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing, Porsche said, “We see many dynamic markets with growth and innovation potential in Southeast Asia, in which we want to become more involved as we recently underscored with the opening of a local assembly facility in Malaysia,”

I’m delighted that we were able to bring in Hannes Ruoff, a true expert on the region, as CEO. He will press ahead with successful projects that are already underway, further expand our brand presence in the Asia Pacific and bring fresh impetus to the role,” he added.

Porsche Asia Pacific, based in Singapore, was founded in 2001 and is a subsidiary and regional office of Porsche.

According to the company It currently serves importers in 13 markets, including Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Under Arthur Willmann’s leadership, the sports car manufacturer has steadily expanded its involvement in the region in recent years.

Additionally, a local assembly facility has been established in collaboration with Shell to build the first cross-border high-performance charging network in Malaysia. Since March 2022, it has been used for the production of Cayenne models tailored specifically for the Malaysian market.