Polestar to supply batteries to Swedish electric hydrofoil electric boat firm, Candela

Polestar, the Swedish premium electric performance car company, has signed a multi-year agreement to supply battery and charging systems to the Swedish hydrofoil electric boat company, Candela.

The agreement marks one of the world’s first direct battery technology collaborations between companies from the automotive and marine industries.

The EV brands in their respective sectors, both Polestar and Candela share common values of innovative design and commitments to sustainability. Utilising computer-guided hydrofoils which lift the hull above water, Candela’s electric boats ‘fly’ above the surface and use up to 80 percent less energy at high speed compared to traditional motorboats.

Candela’s crafts produce zero emissions and minimal noise, combining a light environmental footprint with better passenger comfort and a smoother cruising experience compared to traditional boats. By combining Polestar’s batteries with Candela’s electric hydrofoil technology, both companies aim to propel the growth of sustainable electric mobility in society.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO, Polestar, said “As a battery supplier to Candela, we can help drive the transition to cleaner oceans and lakes, and electrify waterborne transport.”

Gustav Hasselskog, CEO, Candela, added, “Marrying our efficient hydrofoil technology to high-capacity batteries from Polestar means we can speed up the mass market adoption of electric boats together.”

The supply of battery and charging systems to a third party, a first for Polestar as an EV manufacturer, marks the start of a broader intended partnership between Polestar and Candela, with both companies committed to exploring further opportunities for future collaboration.

Candela is launching the Candela P-8 Voyager taxi boat and the P-12 electric ferry this year, which will bring the company’s revolutionary electric hydrofoil technology to commercial vessels.