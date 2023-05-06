Polaris launches RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate, inaugurates new dealership in Chennai

Polaris India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Industries, has launched the 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate. This all-terrain vehicle has been priced in India at Rs 89.74 lakh, ex-showroom, and is the latest addition to the company’s off-road vehicle lineup. The company has also inaugurated a new dealership, ORS Motors, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This is the brand’s 10th dealership in India.

Polaris’ new ORS Motors dealership in Chennai:

Polaris India’s newest dealership, ORS Motors, is situated at #168/3D, Pattipulam, ECR, Mahabalipuram, Chennai. It will cater to the brand aspirants in Chennai and adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu and will boost the growing culture of premium off-road vehicles in India. The showroom will showcase the range of Polaris vehicles which include RZRs, Sportsman and Youth.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Sharma, India Country Manager, Polaris India said, “Polaris India continues to blaze a trail in India’s off-road and all-terrain vehicle market, and the opening of our latest Dealership in Chennai, Tamil Nadu will further strengthen our foothold. This expansion represents not only the growing popularity of the Polaris brand but also its commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to customers throughout India.”

Sunder Ganesh, Director, ORS Motors LLP said, “We are thrilled to bring the iconic Polaris brand to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with the opening of our new dealership. Our team provides top-notch service and support to our customers, helping them to find the perfect off-road or all-terrain vehicle to meet the customer needs. We look forward to welcoming both new and loyal Polaris fans to our Dealership and sharing our passion for adventure and exploration.”