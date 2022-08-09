Polaris launches flagship model RZR Pro R Sport in India

Polaris, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Industries, announced the launch of its flagship model RZR Pro R Sport in India. Priced Rs 59 lakh onwards (ex-showroom Pan-India), Polaris RZR Pro R Sport is the companion suited for all experiences that qualify to be off-road.

The first delivery of the RZR Pro R Sport is given to the customer from Hyderabad. The vehicle was handed over to the owner by Polaris Vijayawada dealership head, Mr. Prakash Rao.

Polaris India has a strong network of 11 dealerships and 90+ Polaris Experience Zones (Off-Road Tracks) to take the off-road riding culture way ahead.

The RZR Pro R Sport comes equipped with a 224bhp engine and 4-stroke DOHC Inline four-cylinder. A two- seater vehicle with 74” width and 16” ground clearance. The vehicle comes with three drive system types of Pro Performance True, including 2WD, 4WD, and 4WD Lock. This feature provides RZR Pro R Sport the much-needed agility, power, and control to take on the toughest of terrains.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris said, “The launch of our flagship model RZR Pro R Sport further strengthens Polaris India’s commitment to the Indian market. We continue to expand our product offering in the country with quality and robust vehicles. RZR Pro R Sport is a mighty machine that takes off-roading to the next level.”

Ashish Kumar Singh, Head Sales – ORV, Polaris, added, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the all-new RZR Pro R Sport for India. Our first delivery today affirms the potential of the market and we are all geared up to serve the Indian market with our world- class off-road performance vehicle.”