PMI Electro sets up Rajkot’s first electric bus depot

PMI Electro Mobility, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, has set up Rajkot’s first electric bus depot. The depot, which is spread over an area of 17,000 square metres, was inaugurated by Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Bhupendrabhai Patel



The electric bus depot has been entirely developed by PMI and has a capacity to support 80 electric buses at a time. The depot is equipped with 14 DC fast chargers that can charge an electric bus battery from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in 55 minutes.

The company also delivered 23 new electric buses to the Rajkot Municipal Corporation. These buses will run on the BRTS corridor in Rajkot.

The home-grown electric bus manufacturer now has close to 50 e-buses running in Rajkot on the BRTS corridor.

Anurag Aggarwal, Director, PMI Electro Mobility, said, “Rajkot is emerging as one of the leaders in embracing electric mobility in Gujarat. We already have electric buses running in the city and our recently inaugurated electric bus depot will act as a support system to efficiently develop the electric public transportation system in Rajkot.”

PMI’s electric bus depot has been developed by the company over a period of 11 months and has features such as DC fast chargers and service bays.

“The e-bus depot has been carefully designed to provide a robust charging infrastructure through 14 DC fast chargers. The depot also has bays dedicated for maintenance and services of these electric buses so as to ensure reliable services to the people of Rajkot” Aggarwal added.

The company said that it has over 603 electric buses running across the country in over 20 cities. These electric buses come with safety systems such as RTMS (real-time monitoring system) and CCTV cameras to ensure a safe ride to the passengers.