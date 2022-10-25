PMI Electric, Olectra dominate e-bus segment

Two home-grown start-ups have grabbed the top two positions in the electric bus ranking this year, pushing legacy player Tata Motors to the fifth spot, according to data shared by Centre-controlled Vahan.

PMI Electro Mobility, a five-year-old company based in Delhi, has emerged at the top electric bus player in India with 547 registrations during January-September. Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech claimed the second spot with 443 registrations during the same period.

Gurugram-based JBM Auto closed the same period emerging as the third-largest player with 259 e-buses. Ashok Leyland Group company Switch Mobility was the fourth-largest player with 222 e-buses. Tata Motors delivered 110 e-buses during the same period – it was the leader in 2021.

Unlike the passenger car business, numbers in the e-bus business are determined by delivery timelines agreed with vendors.

Both PMI and Olectra, which have technology partnerships with China-based companies, Foton and BYD, respectively, have also emerged as the leaders in the e-bus segment since the time e-buses have been made available. Both the brands have clocked more than 835 e-buses sales till date while Tata Motors clocked sales of 742 units.

“PMI’s focus has been to set achievable targets. Instead of bidding for large scale tenders and then struggling with deliveries, we have chosen to bid for smaller tenders and deliver electric buses to STUs on time. This strategy of timely fulfilling orders has helped us get more tenders from several STUs, thereby improving our overall position,” said a spokesperson of PMI Electro.

Tata Motors has a confirmed order book of 3,800 electric buses from the tender floated by Convergence Energy Services (CESL) and 200 e-buses from the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rohit Srivastava, vice president, product line – buses, Tata Motors, said: “Delivery of electric buses is governed as per the agreed timelines between the OEM and the state transport undertakings/tenderers. Tata Motors has been and will continue to deliver the e-buses as per the contracts.”

PMI Electro claims that the company can produce 8 electric buses every day which has helped it deliver orders to STUs on time.

“Besides just manufacturing buses and providing to the STUs, PMI is focused on developing a holistic environment for smooth operations of the e-buses. For this, we have developed 23 electric bus depots for hassle-free charging of our buses and timely maintenance,” PMI spokesperson added.

After the initial tender of 5,450 e-buses, CESL has floated another tender for 5,690 electric buses which is a first under the National Electric Bus Programme which aims to deploy 50,000 e-buses.

