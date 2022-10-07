PMI becomes second largest electric bus brand with 777 vehicles running in India

PMI Electro Mobility, one of India’s leading electric bus manufacturers and operators has announced that it is now the second largest electric bus brand in India with over 777 electric buses running across the country.

The company made the announcement on the heels of its foray into Surat where it has delivered 25 electric buses as part of a larger order to supply 150 electric buses to the Surat Municipal Corporation. The e-buses were flagged-off by the Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, from the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar.

With this, the company has now a presence in over 23 cities in India, which it says makes it the electric bus brand with the widest network of presence in India. At present, PMI Electro Mobility is running electric buses in Kerala, Ladakh, Lucknow, Nagpur, Odisha, Rajkot, Delhi and Agra among others.

Satish Jain, Chairman, PMI Electro Mobility said, “We are elated to emerge as the second largest electric bus manufacturer in India in just 5-years of commencing operations. Our manufacturing prowess and reliable engineering has allowed us to timely deliver orders to STUs (State Transport Undertakings) and provide citizens with clean public transportation. With almost negligible downtime and over 4 crore green kilometres covered, our electric buses have proved their mettle even on challenging terrains such as Ladakh and have encouraged people to use public transportation.”

The company says its electric buses come equipped with a raft of safety systems such as RTMS (real-time monitoring system) and CCTV cameras to ensure a safe ride for the passengers. And provisions such as air suspension ensure that the e-buses can ably negotiate difficult road conditions and offer passengers a comfortable ride.

“We endeavour to manufacture products that are best in technology and customised to every customer need. With the government making way for clean public transport, our electric buses are running in varied terrains, and this is made possible through investment in cutting-edge technology solutions,” added Jain.