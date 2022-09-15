PM Narendra Modi asks Auto Inc to look at greener alternatives, make India self-reliant

“It is a need of the hour that the automobile industry’s innovation for greener alternatives attains a new momentum, to ensure the protection and conservation of environment, as well as help in making India self-reliant,” was the message from Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) 62nd Annual Conclave in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister said mobility holds the key to progress of humanity and was driving every sphere of life in a way that was never imagined before. The quality and ease of mobility is a primary factory in ensuring growth.

He acknowledged the automobile sector’s contribution to the all-round development and growth of the Indian economy through new avenues for employment generation.

“I congratulate the Indian auto industry on becoming the fourth largest in terms of vehicle manufacturing, as well as laud its achievement of record exports. These accomplishments that came despite the pandemic have played a key role in India’s economic progress.”

The PM mentioned that the government had adopted an enabling approach towards creating a global manufacturing hub by encouraging manufacturers to ‘Make in India.’

He further elaborated that the Amrit Kaal is an opportunity to further attain self-sufficiency in every sector and the automobile sector was no exception to it. Modi mentioned that be it the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes that boost manufacturing, or the encouragement of electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles or ethanol-blended petrol, the government has taken several initiatives to further empower the automobile industry.

“I am sure that various stakeholders gathered at the convention that include industry experts, manufacturers and policy makers, will hold vibrant deliberations to develop a futuristic blueprint for the automobile sector. May the collective wisdom and experience open up new pathways of progress,” concluded Modi.