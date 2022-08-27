PM Modi to lay foundation stones of Maruti Suzuki’s new plants in Haryana and Gujarat  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki’s new vehicle manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda in the Sonipat district of Haryana on August 28.

This would be the third manufacturing facility plant from Maruti Suzuki after the Gurugram and Manesar plants in the state, according to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attributing it as a new milestone in industrial progress.

An official release quoting Khattar outlines that, “Today Haryana has become a major automobile manufacturing hub in the country. At present, about 50 percent of the cars made in India are manufactured in Haryana.”

CM Khattar reaffirmed that Haryana is committed to becoming a continuously progressive industrial hub. He added that the investments by industry giants like Maruti has been a continuous push towards the state’s industrialisation journey.

“Along with the Maruti car, the foundation stone of Suzuki’s bike manufacturing plant will also be laid here. This huge investment being made by Maruti and Suzuki is certainly going to open doors of employment and development for the state and in the coming times, Kharkhoda is certainly going to become on par with Gurugram and Manesar,” he added.

Back in May, an MoU was signed for the allotment of land to Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Suzuki Motorcycle India for the setting up of plants at industrial model township (IMT), Kharkhoda.

While there is one more Suzuki’s project in India, as per the reports, the Prime Minister will be physically laying the foundation stone for the Suzuki Motor Gujarat vehicle battery manufacturing at Hansalpur, Gujarat.

Along with the PM, Osamu Suzuki, Chairman, Suzuki Motor and R C Bhargava, Chairman Maruti Suzuki India will be present in the event that takes place on August 28th.

With inputs from PTI.