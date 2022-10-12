Plug Mobility to convert its entire fleet to electric vehicles in a year

Carzonrent-backed car-rental company Plug Mobility has announced that it will convert its entire existing fleet of 5000 cars to EVs within the next 12 months. The company, in a statement, said that it is planning to further expand its reach across different cities in India by adding 20,000 cars to its fleet.

Rajiv Kumar Vij, Founder, Carzonrent- Plug, said, “We are working towards providing people with a sustainable mobility service. Through our expansion plan, we will be enabling commuters to have more access to switch to EVs as their means of transportation.”

The company said that it has completed over 5000 trips in its pilot phase, testing its EV fleets’ technology tools, charging stations, and battery performance. Simultaneously, the company also collected consumer feedback on its EV fleet services across North, South, and East India to develop a more user-friendly service.



Plug has also collaborated with EV charging infrastructure firms like Fortum Charge & Drive India, a Nordic EV charging service provider, to set up charging stations across India.

Further, the company has completed its discussions/ negotiations with major EV manufacturers and is set to induct EV fleets to service its corporate, airline, hotel, government/ PSU customers besides air travelers who are transiting from major airports in different cities across India.