Playing with Fire: A dive into how safe are the batteries used in Electric Vehicles

By: Mukesh Taneja Co-Founder & CEO, GT Force

The demand to minimise auto emission levels has led to a surge in the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). Compared to Internal Combustion Engines (ICE), electric motors represent a completely different technological approach. Industrial machinery and the batteries that power it are therefore always evolving and redeveloped. The conventional view of a battery’s capacity to outperform traditional vehicles is simultaneously also changing as a result of recent advancements in battery technology. Within the next decade, modern, lighter, and more energy-dense batteries are poised to revolutionize the automotive industry.

Lithium-ion Batteries- A Preferred Choice of Manufacturers

To fuel the vehicle, EVs only use an electric motor driven by batteries, and batteries for EVs require higher energy output to maintain longer driving ranges. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are the best available solution for electric vehicles because they produce a substantial amount of energy and power per unit of battery mass, enabling them to be lighter and smaller than other rechargeable batteries. These qualities also justify why lithium-ion batteries are now broadly used in consumer technology such as smartphones, laptops, digital cameras, and other compact devices. Lithium-ion batteries also have higher thermal performance, no memory effects, and a remarkably long cycle life when compared to lead acid and nickel metal hydride batteries. Despite these advances, battery reliability and safety for both the vehicles and the passengers have become a serious concern.

What Triggers Fire Accidents?

To have an idea of how reliable a vehicle is, notably one with an electric power train, it is essential to grasp what causes safety hazards. Flammable gases, inappropriate charging, moving, or wobbling of a lead-acid battery, can result in an explosive mixture of hydrogen and oxygen gases escaping through the battery’s vents. If left unsupervised, these gases can build up resulting in a fire or blast. The flying container bits and acid from an exploding battery can lead to serious injuries. Many experts have also linked these flames to an interaction of increasing temperatures in urban areas as well as poor thermal management systems in some EV batteries.

Safety Measurements

Recognizing the issue, most modern batteries now come with a flame arrestor, which is a porous filter on the battery’s vents that prevents flames from reaching the battery in the case of a breakdown or malfunction. Another potential EV hazard is electrocution, which occurs when the motor is accidentally turned on during servicing. Many automakers have mounted a safety switch mechanism that disengages the battery from the vehicle’s electrical framework to resolve this fear. High-tension cables with coded colour are another preventive measure that automakers have placed to caution against the possibility of electric shock. The majority of the wires are orange, but some electric and hybrid models have blue cables. It is therefore critical to consult the manufacturer’s handbook to identify the safety switch and distinguish the cable colour coding.

Safe Vehicle Battery Maintenance

Batteries are frequently overlooked until a vehicle fails to perform satisfactorily or a part starts to malfunction. EV hazards, costly service fees and the frustration of being stranded can be prevented by performing the following battery maintenance procedures:

Before securing loose terminals or carrying out any other safety checks or repairs, ventilate the battery cabin to get rid of any gases that may have accumulated there.

Drive a car at least once a week to maintain optimum battery performance.

Clean the battery’s terminals periodically to keep the battery free of debris and grease.

To avoid overburdening the battery, service the vehicle’s motor on a routine basis.

During each scheduled maintenance, inspect the battery for fractures, corrosive agents, and loose cables.

Always park the electric vehicle in a garage or shade.

Never attempt to restore or fix a damaged battery unless you have been trained and authorised by the manufacturer.

Conclusion

The implementation of lithium-ion batteries in automobiles is pivotal not just for the future of e-mobility, but also for the effectiveness of electric vehicles. Manufacturers, therefore need to improve their risk assessment capabilities by ramping up their battery testing capabilities. Additionally, common sense should prevail in this matter, as a few isolated incidents should not be allowed to cast a shadow on a reliable and affordable means of transport.

