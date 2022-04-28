Pickrr unveils next-gen checkout solution called ‘Fastrr’

Pickrr, the Indian SaaS-based logistics technology startup has announced the launch of ‘Fastrr, an AI-powered checkout solution that reduces fraud and wrong address-related issues by 50%.

The Indian SaaS-based logistics technology startup, Pickrr, has announced the launch of ‘Fastrr,’ a multi-layered AI-powered checkout solution. Fastrr provides customers with a better shopping experience with one-click easy checkout.

The solution harnesses over 100 data points, allowing sellers to have better data analytics based on consumers’ purchasing patterns and payment modes to mitigate the issue of cart abandonment.



Fastrr’s AI-powered address verification reduces fraud and wrong address-related issues by 50% and further speeds up delivery time resulting in 80% increased customer satisfaction. It leverages the data from Pickrr Predict to analyze pin codes that have higher-order return chances, which reduces RTO by 30% for sellers.

Backed with over six years of shipping data curated by Pickrr, Fastrr enables a speedy and secure checkout experience with more than 90% EDD accuracy. The OTP log-in process of Fastrr eliminates the process of manually filling long forms, thus expediting the checkout up to 70% faster with zero hassle.

Gaurav Mangla, CEO & Co-Founder of Pickrr, highlighted that ” The launch of Fastrr Checkout will bring disruption in the industry as the brands will be able to address the various significant challenges they have been facing. Fastrr ascertains a quick and secure checkout experience and advanced features like delivery logistics integration and RTO prediction. Additionally, it also helps in the safe payments process and big data analytics.”

He also added, “Pickrr has mastered the D2C space by serving 100M+ orders across 29K+ delivery pin-codes for more than six years. Over the period, we identified recurrent issues for D2C businesses like high cart dropouts, Return to Origin losses, COD-related risks, etc. With the help of Fastrr easy checkout, the businesses will be able to overcome these pain points.”



Fastrr features a complete checkout architecture that gives customers the convenience of pre-paid as a mode of payment. The checkout also provides a boost in conversions as it leads to direct access to over a million customers who are most likely to make a purchase.