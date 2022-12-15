Piaggio Vehicles launches two new electric three-wheeler, inks MoUs for commercial EV delivery

Piaggio Vehicles launched two new electric 3-wheelers- Ape E-City FX Max in the passenger segment at Rs 3.25 lakh and Ape E-Xtra FX Max in the cargo segment starting at Rs 3.43 lakh.

Besides the launch of the new range, Piaggio Vehicles also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with key EV players like Sun Mobility, Three Wheels United, Zyngo, City Link, Amplus Solar, Magenta Mobility, MoEVing, and MBSI to deliver 24,000 commercial EVs in a phased manner across India in 2023.

The company said this EV range is fully assembled by an all-women team at Piaggio’s Baramati factory. Available as a fixed battery solution, Ape E-City FX Max and Ape E-Xtra FX Max boast of superior Italian design legacy with a new and attractive bezel and eye-catching graphics. A swappable battery solution for the new FX Max will also be available soon.

The vehicles have a reserve range of up to 5 kms, to combat range anxiety. To provide better visibility and control while driving, the vehicle’s seat height has also been adjusted. Advanced telematics 2.0 gives drivers better navigation and allows fleet owners to track and manage the fleet with utmost efficiency.

Piaggio India is also partnering with Three Wheels United with their aggressive retail finance scheme for both Passenger and Cargo vehicles.

Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio Vehicles said, “As pioneers in light cargo electric mobility in India, we are delighted to add Apé E-City FX Max and Apé E-Xtra FX Max to our portfolio. Our talented team of engineers and R&D has designed the new Apé FX Max range to ensure optimum value for customers through better range, grade ability, and load-carrying capacity, as well as providing a competitive total cost of ownership.”

Sudhanshu Agrawal, EVP and Business Head, Electric Vehicles and Exports 2W & 3W, Piaggio Vehicles said, “We are proud to include the Apé E-City FX Max and Apé E-Xtra FX Max in our electric 3 wheeler portfolio. Both variants have been manufactured with extensive customer feedback and more focus has been given to the vehicle range and performance on different road conditions.”