Piaggio Vehicles appoints Amit Sagar as Executive VP for CV business and retail finance

Piaggio Vehicles (PVPL), a subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles has announced the appointment of Amit Sagar as the new Executive Vice President CV Domestic Business (ICE) and Retail Finance.

Sagar is an auto veteran with over 30 years of experience and expertise with auto majors like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Skoda Auto India among others.

In his new role, he will manage domestic Commercial Vehicles (ICE) business and retail finance at Piaggio India. He holds a Bachelor of Technology from IIT-BHU and MBA in Marketing from FMS, Delhi

He has over two decades of experience in the automotive space and has handled different roles in sales, marketing, product management, and service.

Sagar’s appointment at Piaggio Vehicles is effective January 30, and he will report reporting to Diego Graffi Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles.